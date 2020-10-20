Hikers evacuated from Ice Fire burning near Silverton

The fire has burned 320 acres near the Ice Lake trailhead, as of Monday night.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to contain a wildfire that started near a popular trailhead in San Juan County near Silverton Monday afternoon.

The Ice Fire has burned 320 acres in the South Mineral Recreation Area as of Monday night, according to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

It started around 1 p.m. near the Ice Lakes Trailhead.

There were 23 hikers on the trail at the time that were safely evacuated via helicopter, the OEM said.

The OEM said that there aren't any current evacuation threats, but residents in San Juan County and Silverton should still be aware and prepared to evacuate if anything changes.

Those who live in the area can sign up for emergency alerts on Nixle by texting 81433 to 888-777

Both ground and air crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working to contain the fire.

Smoke from the fire will be visible on Highway 550 and in Silverton, Durango and other surrounding areas while the fire continues to burn.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.