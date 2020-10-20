x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Wildfire

Hikers evacuated from Ice Fire burning near Silverton

The fire has burned 320 acres near the Ice Lake trailhead, as of Monday night.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to contain a wildfire that started near a popular trailhead in San Juan County near Silverton Monday afternoon. 

The Ice Fire has burned 320 acres in the South Mineral Recreation Area as of Monday night, according to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM). 

It started around 1 p.m. near the Ice Lakes Trailhead.

RELATED: Here's a look at all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

There were 23 hikers on the trail at the time that were safely evacuated via helicopter, the OEM said.

The OEM said that there aren't any current evacuation threats, but residents in San Juan County and Silverton should still be aware and prepared to evacuate if anything changes.

Those who live in the area can sign up for emergency alerts on Nixle by texting 81433 to 888-777

RELATED: Wyoming firefighters staff Loveland fire station to give crew a break

RELATED: Cameron Peak Fire grows to more than 203,000 acres

Both ground and air crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working to contain the fire.

Smoke from the fire will be visible on Highway 550 and in Silverton, Durango and other surrounding areas while the fire continues to burn.

RELATED: CalWood Fire damages at least 26 homes, forces evacuations

RELATED: Video shows wind creating Cameron Peak Fire conditions so unsafe firefighters, machines can't get closer

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

RELATED: East Troublesome Fire in Grand County grows to 12,655 acres, some evacuations downgraded

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado