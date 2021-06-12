Evacuation orders lifted for Idaho Springs wildfire

Fire crews expect to achieve 100% containment by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colorado — Fire crews have 50% containment of the Miners Candle Fire in Idaho Springs that began early Sunday morning.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says the fire began around 4 a.m., but the first 911 call about the fire came in as an "illegal campfire" about two hours later.

The fire has resulted in the loss of two homes, owned by a father and son from the same family. There were also a number of surrounding structures that were also destroyed as a result.

"They are just turning towards God and trying to forgive but they are devastated," said Krista Cobb, who is related to the victims of the fire.

The family had a large number of tools they used, described as their "livelihood" – all of which burned in the fire.

Thankfully, everyone got out in time and no injuries have been reported.

Other homeowners were forced to evacuate, including Doug Glidden. He evacuated with his wolf dogs, Shepherds and ravens. Altogether, he evacuated with 10 animals.

"It’s a heart stopping moment. I don’t know how to explain it. It is just – wow," said Glidden, who had to evacuate his wolf dogs. He had make multiple trips rescue the large animals from the smoke and flames.

"It means everything in my life. I have no children; these are my kids."

Glidden made the decision not to return home when the initial evacuation orders were lifted at 11 a.m. Monday. He chose to wait until the winds died down and to get a more clear update on the fire before returning back home with his animals.

Crews hope to have the fire 100% contained by Tuesday at 5 p.m.