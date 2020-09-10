Fire destroys Jeffco garden gazebo built to honor a fallen deputy

The gazebo outside the JeffCo Government Center was built in 1995 to honor Sgt. Timothy Mossbrucker.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Fire destroyed a 25-year-old gazebo and garden outside the Jefferson County Government Center that was first built to honor a fallen sheriff's deputy and victims of crime.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, crews with the Golden Fire Department responded to the fire at the Courage Garden. They quickly got the fire out, but not before the gazebo and other memorial benches and mementos were destroyed.

An executive from Victim Outreach Incorporated, which oversees the memorial gardens, said the gazebo was a place for victims of crime — past, present and future — to heal and find peace and solitude.

Today is a sad day for our community after a fire destroyed the 25-year-old gazebo and damaged the Courage Garden just outside of the @JeffcoColorado Gov Center last night. A citizen captured this video of it before it was extinguished 1/3 #jeffco pic.twitter.com/bpXjusC4ys — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 8, 2020

The gazebo was built in 1995 and dedicated in honor of fallen Jefferson County Sergeant Timothy Mossbrucker. It was built from donations from law enforcement agencies, including the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and was also maintained by donations.

Over the years, the garden had grown and now honors the victims of crimes, as well as employees of Jefferson County who have passed away.

Every year, during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in April, the "Courage Walk" is held to honor the victims of crime and their strength to survive.

While there are no immediate plans to replace the burned-down gazebo, donations can be made by going to the Victim Outreach Incorporated.

Donors may designate contributions to the Courage Garden Gazebo.

For more information about VOI or the Courage Garden visit the Victim Outreach Incorporated website or the Courage Garden Plants website

The cause of the fire is suspected arson and is currently under investigation.