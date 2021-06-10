Wildfire forces evacuations in Jefferson County

The fire is burning in the Ramona Gulch area about five driving miles east-southeast from Foxton.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon forcing evacuations in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County communications (Jeffcom) tweeted that the fire is approximately 4-5 acres and is burning in the Dome Rock/Ramona Gulch area off of West Platte River Road. This is about 12 drive miles south of Conifer and about five driving miles east-southeast of Foxton.

Residents between the hotel and Dome Rock are being evacuated, Jeffcom said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said the fire is believed to have sparked from a downed power line. North Fork Fire and Elk Creek Fire are responding to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) said air resources are responding to fight the fire. They tweeted a Type 2 helicopter, two airtankers and one Air Attack have been dispatched to help North Fork Fire and Elk Creek firefighters on the ground.

People evacuating the area are being asked to check in at Conifer High School, the sheriff's office said.

Evacuees from the #PlatteRiverFire are asked to check in at Conifer High School. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 10, 2021

