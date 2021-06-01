Jefferson County opens slash pile collection

The 2021 slash collection will be each weekend at various locations throughout Jefferson County until Oct. 31.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County will again offer sites this summer for tree limb and debris collection.

The summer-long slash collections will be each weekend at various locations throughout Jefferson County from June 5 until Oct. 31.

Slash that will be collected includes tree debris and limbs with a maximum length of 8 feet and a maximum diameter of 6 inches. The sites also accepts loose pine needles, tree bark and pine cones.

This summer, a single load will cost $20 and only credit cards will be accepted. The fees helps offset the costs for the processing equipment, staffing and keeps the program sustainable so it can continue into future years, according to the county.

Items not accepted include household trash, paper or plastic bags, tree stumps, metal of any kind, rocks, yard waste/grass clippings, construction materials and lumber.

Jefferson County said thinning out trees and keeping debris cleared is vital to forest health and can help make way for younger healthier trees. Removing slash and creating a defensible space around your home is also the first line of defense against wildfires.

A complete schedule of slash pile collection sites can be found at Jeffco.us.

Tips on how to protect your home and property can be found on the Jeffco Sheriff’s hazard mitigation page and at FireWise website.

