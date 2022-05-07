Wildfire burning on back side of Keystone Resort

The Summit County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 3:40 p.m. that the fire was in the area of a controlled burn from Friday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning on the back side of Keystone Resort Saturday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) tweeted just before 3:40 p.m. that the fire was in the area of a controlled burn from Friday.

The U.S. Forest Service is on its way to the fire, the tweet said.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Saturday due to high fire danger.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

