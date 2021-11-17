Photographer captures last minutes before air tanker crashes

Brett Rios was taking pictures of the Kruger Rock Fire moments before a single-engine air tanker crashed Tuesday night.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A local photographer documenting the Kruger Rock Fire captured the last minutes before a single-engine air tanker crashed while fighting the fire, Tuesday night.

Brett Rios, who has been practicing photography for about 10 years, was watching the air tanker making drops on the fire and thought something seemed odd.

"My thought process was, maybe he's out of water and needs to go back down the mountain to refill," Rios told 9NEWS reporter Jon Glasgow. "Maybe he's called because we were dealing with 60+ mile per hour winds last night, maybe he's decided it's too windy for him to be up."

Rios watched the plane as it was flying over the ridge. A few seconds later, there was a bright light that lit up behind the mountain and Rios heard over his radio that the plane had gone down.

"I just got an immediate bad feeling in my stomach, and then right as soon as that happened over the radio I hear, 'tanker down'" Rios said.

Rios documented where he last saw the plane and contacted the Estes Park Dispatch to report the crash. The dispatcher told him that they knew exactly where the plane was and did not need his help, according to Rios.

Rios kept monitoring the radio traffic and after a while it became clear that crews were having trouble locating the plane, Rios said.

Rios ended up calling Larimer County Sheriff's Office to report where he last saw the airplane. After leaving a voicemail, Rios said he received a call back from the sheriff's department and meet with a deputy to show him exactly where he saw the plane go down.

"I took him into my house and I have a map, and I drew on the map exactly where it went down," Rios said. "He took a picture of that and immediately thanked me and said this is incredibly helpful."

Within an hour, Rios said he heard a call for a medic over the radio, which gave him hope that the pilot may have survived the crash. That hope quickly faded as time passed.

"I am incredibly thankful for him doing his job and sacrifice to try and protect our town," Rios said. "My heart goes out to his family."

Marc "Thor" Olson was later identified as the pilot of the air tanker by Colorado Fire Aviation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado