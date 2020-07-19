x
Large grass fire burning north of Hudson

Multiple fire agencies and at least two aircraft are responding.
Credit: Kimberly Austin

HUDSON, Colo. — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a large grass fire, Fort Lupton Fire Protection District (FLFPD) said on Sunday evening.

The fire is in the area of CR 49 and north of CR 22, north of Hudson, FLFPD said.

FLFPD said the fire is not under control, and at least two aircraft are responding from Fort Collins.

This is a developing story, 9NEWS will update as more information becomes available.

Credit: Kimberly Austin
Credit: Kimberly Austin

