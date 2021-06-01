Cameron Peak Fire's potential impacts on life, safety 'major,' report says

The report assessed the devastation and shows the potential impacts on life and safety. Some of the impacts are considered "major."

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has released its BAER summary for the Cameron Peak Fire that burned in Larimer County for months.

BAER stands for Burned Area Emergency Response.

The report's assessment on the devastation shows the potential impacts on life and safety are considered "major."

The report found 36% percent of the area within the 326 square mile fire perimeter suffered high or moderate soil burn severity. The burned soil creates a higher risk of erosion or flooding because the soil cannot absorb moisture.

The report showed 44% of the area suffered low burn severity and 20% was left unburned.

>Video above: How did elk react as the Cameron Peak Fire burned around their lands?

The report's authors also said there's a 90-100% chance leftover ash and potential debris flow could lower water quality.

Native plant life was also listed as being at-risk as invasive plants grow along the burn areas, according to the report.

The assessment said that while some areas will recover over the next several years, others may take a decade or longer.

USFS said it will be tough to reduce those impacts. Officials are recommending trail and road closures to mitigate further damage.

2020 was an historic year for wildfires in Colorado.

The Pine Gulch Fire, which ignited July 31 near Grand Junction, grew to be the largest fire in Colorado's history burning more than 139,000 acres. Its hold as the largest fire in the state's history did not last long.

The Cameron Peak Fire began burning in the afternoon on Aug. 13. It was officially contained on Dec. 2.

The fire burned 208,913 acres. It is the largest fire in Colorado's history.

The East Troublesome Fire started on Oct. 14. In a four-day stretch the fire grew from 18,550 acres to 187,964 acres.

Two people were killed in the fire and the town of Grand Lake was ordered to evacuate.

The East Troublesome Fire ultimately burned 193,812 acres. It was contained on Nov. 30. It is the second-largest fire in the state's history.