Cameron Peak Fire causes $6.3 million in property loss, report says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire, Colorado's largest-ever wildfire, caused more than $6 million in market property losses, according to a report from the Larimer County Assessor's Office.

In total, 469 structures were either damaged or destroyed with 243 structures being a total loss, Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck said.

Destroyed were:

184 single family dwellings including cabins

18 farm utility buildings

17 sheds

8 residential mobile homes

5 detached garages

5 equipment and storage buildings

4 barns

1 nursery/greenhouse

1 stable

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said previously that 42 structures were peoples' primary homes.

The total market value loss on the properties was $6,385,058, according to the assessor's report.

The first report of buildings being destroyed was on Sept. 6. The last report of structures being destroyed was on Nov. 2, according to the assessor's office.

This past wildfire season in Colorado was an historic one. Colorado's three largest wildfires ever burned in 2020.

The Cameron Peak Fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 13. The fire exploded in size over Labor Day weekend, burning more than 78,000 acres. In all, it charred 208,913 acres (about 326 square miles). The fire's cause is still under investigation.

The state's second-largest fire, the East Troublesome Fire, scorched 192,560 acres. It was first reported in Grand County on Oct. 14. Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, the fire exploded from 18,550 acres to 187,964 acres. Two people were killed in the fire. Its cause is still under investigation, too.