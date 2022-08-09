Mandatory evacuations for County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County

The fire was reported northeast of Ted's Place, which is located at the intersection of Highway 287 and Poudre Canyon Road.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Crews responded to a wildfire in Larimer County on Thursday afternoon that forced an evacuation order, Poudre Fire Authority said.

The County Road 21 Fire was reported northeast of Ted's Place, which is located at the intersection of Hwy. 287 and Poudre Canyon Road. An initial report estimates the fire is about 10 acres in size, Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) said.

A large air tanker and a helicopter are being sent to help with the fire response, RMACC said.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66.

Larimer County Office of Emergency Management said anyone in the evacuation area should leave immediately.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

PFA Crews are currently working the County Road 21 Fire north of Fort Collins with Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Wellington Fire. pic.twitter.com/96NwXkAolY — poudrefire (@poudrefire) September 8, 2022

