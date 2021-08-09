Fire burning in Larimer County

A smoke plume can be seen from a 9NEWS tower cam located at Horsetooth Reservoir.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A vegetation fire broke out Monday morning near the intersection of Stag Hollow and Glade roads. That's just southeast of the town of Masonville and southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir.

>Video above: Wildfire smoke affects both outdoor and indoor air quality, research shows.

Larimer County Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA) said Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is on scene battling the fire. The fire's size and what caused it has been not yet been released.

This is a developing story that we will be updating as information is released.

