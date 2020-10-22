Lefthand Canyon Fire in Boulder County is 43% contained

The wildfire has burned 460 acres since Sunday afternoon.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Lefthand Canyon Fire in Boulder County is up to 43% containment as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire has burned 460 acres since beginning Sunday afternoon near the 14,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive.

The town of Ward was forced to evacuate, and Boulder Office of Emergency Manegement (BOEM) said the following areas are also under mandatory evacuation:

Areas north of Ward

Gold Hill

Spring Gulch Road

Gold Lake Road

BOEM said 145 residences have been issued an evacuation order.

> Video above: Oct. 21 update on Lefthand Canyon and CalWood fires in Boulder County.

The Nederland Community Center at 750 Peak to Peak Highway (CO 72) has been named the evacuation point for the fire. Large animals can be evacuated to the Gilpin County Fairgrounds at 230 Norton Drive in Black Hawk.

The following roads have been closed:

Lefthand Canyon Drive (Nelson Street) at Peak to Peak Highway

Old Depot Road at Peak to Peak Highway

Humboldt Street at Peak to Peak Highway

Lefthand Canyon Drive at Sawmill Road

County Road 100 at Peak to Peak Highway

Gold Lake Road at Peak to Peak Highway

This fire is separate from the CalWood Fire which is also burning in Boulder County.

Below is an interactive map of evacuations for both fires; to search for a specific address, visit this map.

Firefighters mopped up near the containment lines on Wednesday, and patrolled for any spot fires that may occur due to afternoon winds.

An official at the community meeting said they are hoping to let a few homeowners outside the fire zone in to cut their water off for the cold front coming in this weekend. Residents can find this information on the BOEM website.

Red Cross

If you are an evacuee or someone who has been impacted by the wildfires and needs assistance, call 1-800-417-0495.

To sign up to volunteer, email Joshua.Stewart@redcross.org.

