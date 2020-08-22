Wildfire northwest of Fort Collins prompts evacuations

The Lewstone Fire is estimated at 30 to 40 acres.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations have been ordered after a new wildfire broke out in Larimer County Saturday afternoon.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Lewstone Fire northwest of Fort Collins is estimated at 30 to 40 acres.

It's located between Highway 14 and Rist Canyon Road, about 3 1/2 miles west of U.S. 287, according to the sheriff's office.

Fire officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Rist Canyon Road, west of Whale Rock Road and east of Davis Ranch Road due to "immediate and imminent danger."

Residents are urged to leave immediately, not allowing time to gather belongings or make efforts to protect their home or business.

Voluntary evacuations are advised for people living south of Rist Canyon Road from Whale Rock Road and all areas to the west up to Davis Ranch Road if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need more time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by the incident, according to the sheriff's office. Residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations.

The evacuation point is Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W. County Rd. 54G in Laporte.

For updates, you can text the word LEWSTONE TO 888777. Residents are urged not to call 911 unless they are in danger.