City of Louisville issues boil water advisory

Residents are asked to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The City of Louisville and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have issued a boil water advisory for the residents of Louisville.

Residents are asked to use bottled water or to boil any water being used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, the city said in a release.

>Video above: Marshall Fire burns hundreds of homes, evacuating tens of thousands of Coloradans.

After bringing the water to a boil, residents are asked to continue to boil for three minutes and then allow the water to cool before using, the advisory said.

The City of Louisville is working with emergency personnel to use available water to battle the wildfires in Boulder County. The city changed their water distribution operations to allow for more water to be available to fight the fires, according to the release.

City officials said as soon as the fire is extinguished or controlled, and residents can safely return to their homes, CDPHE will work with the city to flush and test the water to make sure it is safe for consumption.

The latest information can be found on the City of Louisville's website, or residents can call 303-666-6565.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.