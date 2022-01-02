Police: Louisville man arrested after threatening firefighters during Marshall Fire

Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road.

LOUISVILLE, Colorado — A man was arrested after he threatened firefighters who were fighting the Marshall Fire near Louisville Friday morning, according to the Louisville Police Department.

Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road, which is inside the fire perimeter. The man was armed with a gun, according to police.

Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Stephen Roach, left the area, but officers contacted and arrested him.

He was jailed on charges of menacing, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer/firefighter, eluding and criminal trespass, police said.

The Marshall Fire, which was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road, destroyed or damaged more than 1,100 properties in Superior, Louisville, and unincorporated Boulder County. Two people remain missing.

