Louisville restaurant open 16 days destroyed by Marshall Fire

The Rotary restaurant opened only 16 days ago, but owner Scott Boyd knows his customers, friends and neighbors lost their homes, pets and much more.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Homes weren’t all that were lost in the Marshall Fire, businesses were destroyed as well – a shopping mall strip on Dillon Road in Louisville was the only commercial lot destroyed in town.

Scott Boyd owns The Rotary, a restaurant that sat on the lot.

“We didn’t think there was any danger to ourselves or the building,” he said as he recalled the first hour of the Marshall Fire. Boyd closed up shop that day and went home and watched what followed through his restaurant’s surveillance camera.

“We just kind of watched as the flames you know slowly made their way inside the building until the cameras burned out,” he said. “So that was a bummer, but honestly losing a business, it just pales in comparison to losing a home or losing pets."

Boyd opened the business 16 days ago. It was the restaurant group’s second location of The Rotary. He lived in Louisville and has many friends that lost more than just a business.

“So many of our friends lost everything and so we honestly feel grateful at the end of the day that you know, that was it,” he explained. “It’s the reality and we can be bummed, which obviously we are, but it’s like OK, where we are what are we going to do? We still got more of these in us.”

Boyd said he has insurance to cover a rebuild as well as his employees. He wants people to not worry about him and his business, but rather the people that lost it all.

“It’s a pain, but we’re just thankful that everyone was OK and our house was spared,” he said. “I think if anyone wants to contribute money to anything, you know, find the families that lost everything, we’re insured we’re going to be fine.”

