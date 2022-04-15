WATCH LIVE: Wildland fire burning north of Lyons forces evacuations

Officials have asked residents in homes on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road to evacuate.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 10-acre wildland fire has forced some residents north of Lyons to evacuate their homes on Friday.

Larimer County officials said the fire is burning off of County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area which is about 6 1/2 miles north of Lyons.

Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for the following areas:

Residents on Vision Way

Dakota Ridge Road

Chimney Hollow Road

Moss Rock Drive on both sides of Larimer and Boulder counties

There is an evacuation point at the Lifebridge Church parking lot located at 10345 Ute Hwy. in Longmont.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed, but half a dozen homes have the "potential" to be threatened.

Video from Sky9 showed a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) flying around the fire.

Fire crews fighting the fire are from Larimer and Boulder counties are responding to the fire.

There's no word yet on how big the fire is and what sparked the blaze.

Winds are currently gusting between 25-30 mph in the area of the fire. Those winds should back off early this evening, with lighter winds of 10-15 mph likely after 8 p.m.

Relative humidity – a measure of the amount of moisture in the air – will increase overnight, which should help firefighters.

The Sheriff's Office said for residents who want updates on the fire, to text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from their cellphone. They also asked residents to not call 911 unless they are in danger.

This is a developing story and we will be updating this article as information is released.

