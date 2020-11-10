Mandatory evacuations ordered in El Paso County due to fire

Residents and businesses along Hwy. 115 between Turkey Creek and Little Turkey Creek should leave the area immediately.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is ordering mandatory evacuations along Hwy. 115 due to fire in the area.

EPCSO said any residents and businesses along the highway between Turkey Creek and Little Turkey Creek should leave the area immediately.

The fire is in the area of mile marker 33 on Hwy.. 115, EPSCO said.

That is about 17 miles south of Colorado Springs and about 30 miles northeast of Canon City near the Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area.

Highway 115 is closed from South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to the town of Penrose due to the fire.

This is a developing story.