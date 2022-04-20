Evacuations lifted for grass fire in Boulder County

The fire was burning in the 5000-block of Nelson Road, which is west of Longmont. Evacuation orders issued earlier Wednesday have been lifted.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders issued due to a grass fire in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon have now been lifted, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire, which is being called the Table Mountain Fire, was burning in the area of the 5000-block of Nelson Road, which is west of Longmont. A mandatory evacuation order was previously issued for the area bordered by 51st Avenue, 65th Avenue, Nelson Road and Neva Road.

The sheriff's office said around 4:45 p.m. that all residents can return home.

"An 'All Clear' has been issued for the area(s) of 51st to 65th and Nelson to Neva," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "Public safety officials have determined there is no life, safety, or property threat from the fire. You may return home to all routine activities."

The fire has burned about 25 acres as of 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Around 4:10 p.m., they said firefighters "have made significant progress on the fire."

The sheriff's office said several roads are closed in the fire area, including:

North Foothills and Nelson (eastbound)

55th and Nelson

63rd & Nelson

Prospect and 63rd

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

