Evacuations lifted for grass fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders issued due to a grass fire in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon have now been lifted, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire, which is being called the Table Mountain Fire, was burning in the area of the 5000-block of Nelson Road, which is west of Longmont. A mandatory evacuation order was previously issued for the area bordered by 51st Avenue, 65th Avenue, Nelson Road and Neva Road.
The sheriff's office said around 4:45 p.m. that all residents can return home.
"An 'All Clear' has been issued for the area(s) of 51st to 65th and Nelson to Neva," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "Public safety officials have determined there is no life, safety, or property threat from the fire. You may return home to all routine activities."
The fire has burned about 25 acres as of 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Around 4:10 p.m., they said firefighters "have made significant progress on the fire."
The sheriff's office said several roads are closed in the fire area, including:
- North Foothills and Nelson (eastbound)
- 55th and Nelson
- 63rd & Nelson
- Prospect and 63rd
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.