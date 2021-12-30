Federal aid expected for Colorado with disaster declaration

FEMA may foot the bill for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs the state incurs while putting out the blaze.

DENVER — Federal aid is expected soon for Colorado as the state grapples with the most devastating wildfire in state history.

President Joe Biden was expected to declare federal disaster declaration a day after the Marshall Fire ravaged Boulder County communities. The blaze destroyed at least 500 homes and structures, and the total loss could be more than 1,000 homes, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

The declaration would free up federal aid, including from FEMA, for Colorado. White House officials said Biden and Polis had been in contact since the fire sparked Thursday morning.

“Biden assured [Polis] that every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities,” the White House said on Twitter. “FEMA is already working with their counterparts in Colorado to surge assistance.”

FEMA may foot the bill for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs the state incurs while putting the blaze out. Those funds come out of a federal grant – Fire Management Assistance Grants – that can also pay to mitigate future threats such as burn scar flooding.

The grant doesn’t cover loss of personal property or damage to city infrastructure, according to FEMA. Officials noted that more federal help can be freed up as crews continue to survey the full extent of the damage.

“In Colorado, we are not unfamiliar with natural disasters that tear through our communities and disrupt our everyday lives,” Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement. “In every case, we have come together to build back stronger than before, and I am absolutely certain that will be the case again.”

.@POTUS spoke this morning with Governor Jared Polis to discuss the no-notice wildfires that have caused significant property damage and loss in Colorado. President Biden assured him that every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 31, 2021