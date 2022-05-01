Polis to give update on Marshall Fire recovery efforts in Boulder County

Two people were missing, 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged in the wildfire that started Thursday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and the Executive Cabinet will give an update on wildfire recovery efforts in Boulder County after the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses.

Speakers will include:

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera

Public Safety Director Stan Hilkey

Insurance Commissioner Mike Conway

Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela

Department of Local Affairs Director Rick Garcia

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kevin Klein

Office of Economic Development and International Trade Director Pat Meyers

Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes

The Community Foundation of Boulder County said Tuesday they've approved a grant to begin immediately dispersing $5 million in direct aid to those impacted by the Marshall Fire last week. That is just a portion of the $12 million donated to the wildfire relief fund.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire could take weeks or months, officials said at a news conference Monday.

Two people were missing, 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged, along with 6,026 acres burned in the wildfire that started Thursday. The perimeter of the fire is 100% contained, but there were still hot spots within the fire area as of Monday, the incident management team said.

Days after flames and smoke were seen emanating from what might be the source of the wildfire, investigators continue to eye property tied to a religious sect.

Members of the global religious group live just south of the city near Highway 93 and Marshall Road, where smoke and flames were captured on witness video mid-morning last Thursday.

This week, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged the group’s land in this location is tied to the investigation and stressed it could take weeks or months to find an official cause of the fire.

So far, nobody has been charged or accused.

Twelve Tribes is a religious sect with communities from Japan to Boulder that operates more than 20 Yellow Deli shops, including a location on Pearl Street in the city. The group says it tries to live a lifestyle reflective of the early Christian church.

