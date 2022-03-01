Officials to give Marshall Fire update Monday afternoon

2 people were missing and 991 homes destroyed in the Boulder County wildfire last week.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle and Gov. Jared Polis will give an update Monday afternoon on recovery operations and damage assessments for the Marshall Fire.

Two people were missing, 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged in the wildfire that started Thursday in Boulder County. The cause was under investigation.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

On Saturday, Pelle said the number of properties destroyed was not final but was likely close to the final total. He broke down the number of structures destroyed or damaged by area:

Louisville - 553 destroyed, 45 damaged

Superior - 332 destroyed, 60 damaged

Unincorporated Boulder County (primarily west of Superior towards Marshall and El Dorado Springs) - 106 destroyed, 22 damaged

Some evacuated areas remain closed.

Pelle said the missing persons cases would likely turn into recovery operations. Cadaver dogs were searching fire areas, but search and recovery efforts were being impeded after about snow that fell Friday night.

The Marshall Fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. It has burned 6,219 acres and hundreds of homes as of Friday morning.

The perimeter of the fire can be seen in the map below.

Origin of fire

Investigations were ongoing into the cause of the fire. Pelle said that reports of downed powerlines in the area where the fire started have not been verified. There was evidence of downed telecom lines, which Pelle said would have generated reports of downed lines but could not have started the fire.

Investigators were actively looking into tips, including at least one resulting in a search warrant. Pelle said criminal charges were possible if it was determined human negligence was involved.

Evacuation centers

An emergency call center for Boulder County residents is at 303-413-7730. This phone line is primarily for evacuees in need of assistance.

Multiple evacuation centers have been set up for evacuated residents and their pets.