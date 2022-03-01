Map: Businesses and homes destroyed, damaged in Marshall Fire

9Wants to Know mapped the locations of destroyed and damaged structures in the Boulder County wildfire.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The numbers have been repeated many times over the past few days: 991 structures destroyed and 127 structures damaged.

That's the toll from the Marshall Fire that ripped through Louisville and Superior last week.

9Wants to Know used the data provided by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office on the addresses of destroyed and damaged homes and businesses to create a map that shows the areas hit by the Marshall Fire.

Each one of those scores of dots, many overlapping one another in hard-hit neighborhoods, represents lives altered forever.

In the list of structures lost provided by the Sheriff's Office, there was a single line that said, "Entire Sagamore subdivision."

On Wednesday, 9NEWS viewer Lior Yaakobi, who lived in that neighborhood, shared photos of the destruction there.

The Marshall Fire sparked on Thursday in Boulder County and burned 6,026 acres.

The perimeter of the fire was 100% contained, but there were still hot spots within the fire area as of Monday, the incident management team said.

The Community Foundation of Boulder County said Tuesday it has approved a grant to begin immediately dispersing $5 million in direct aid to those impacted by the Marshall Fire. That is just a portion of the $12 million donated to the wildfire relief fund.