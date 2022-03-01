IRS extends tax-filing deadline for Colorado wildfire victims

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the IRS is extending the deadline to help with relief.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County will have until May 16 to file various individual and business tax returns, and to make tax payments, the IRS announced Monday.

Relief is available to affected taxpayers who live or have a business in Boulder County, but the IRS will provide the same relief to any other Colorado localities designated by FEMA, the IRS said.

The list of eligible localities is available on the IRS disaster relief page.

The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on Dec. 30, the IRS said. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 16 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

"This includes 2021 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2021 business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18," the IRS said. "Among other things, this means that affected taxpayers will have until May 16 to make 2021 IRA contributions."

Additionally, farmers who choose to forgo making estimated tax payments and normally file their returns by March 1 will now have until May 16 to file their 2021 return and pay any tax due.

