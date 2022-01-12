Hospital in Louisville reopens on Tuesday after Marshall Fire

The building was spared, but smoke damage caused the hospital to undergo extensive professional cleaning.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville said they would reopen their doors for patients again on Tuesday, following extensive professional cleaning due to the Marshall Fire.

They worked 24 hours a day with approximately 100 workers from Servpro and an industrial hygienist to ensure the building was safe for caregivers and patients.

“Our Avista teams and professional cleaning partners are working tirelessly to clean every inch of our building, and our caregivers and I are excited to welcome our communities back and extend our healing mission as we have since 1896,” said Isaac Sendros, CEO of Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital.

The hospital said, in preparation for Tuesday, here's what was completed to ensure patients' and staff safety:

The air quality is in excellent condition.

All air filtration systems were replaced.

More than 200 “air scrubbers” have been operating 24/7 since the fire.

Extensive testing of air and water quality.

Testing of all equipment.

Extensive and repeated wipe-downs of every surface.

“When we reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, our patients can be certain that our hospital is 100% safe and fully ready to serve them,” Sendros said.

Caregivers at Avista will return before the building opens to patients to allow them time to prepare for patients and take a moment to reflect, said the hospital.

Twelve employees lost their homes in the fire, and others, said Avista, suffered a partial loss. Through Centura Health, they are supported with temporary housing, financial assistance and paid time off for those unable to work.

“As wonderful as our reopening will be for our Avista ministry and community, we are sensitive to our colleagues who have suffered losses from the fire and the hundreds of neighbors whose homes burned while the hospital was spared,” Sendros said. “We will continue to keep them in our prayers and support them during rebuilding.

>> Centura is continuing to accept donations for their impacted caregivers through drop-off locations or online donations

The Marshall Fire came within feet of liquid oxygen tanks near the hospital, with employees working to stop flames from reaching the tanks using hoses and buckets of water.

Employees also shut down air systems inside just minutes after detecting smoke, said the hospital, which preserved the building from suffering more significant smoke damage.