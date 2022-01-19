Bone fragments found at property of missing person in Marshall Fire

Edna Nadine Turnbull's home was destroyed in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Wednesday that small bone fragments have been recovered at a property where a missing person was last known to be during the Marshall Fire last month.

BSCO said scientific testing is underway to determine if the collected fragments are human or non-human. The office added scientific testing can take weeks to months in these cases.

Investigators with BCSO and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office have been actively searching a property in Superior for the remains of 91-year-old Edna Nadine Turnbull.

The property is where Turnbull, after being notified to evacuate, entered the residence in an effort to rescue her dogs during the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30.

"We remain committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family," said BCSO in a statement.

Turnbull is one of two people who were reported missing during the Marshall Fire.

Robert Sharpe, 69, died at his home on Marshall Road. Sharpe has been remembered as a "gregarious and outgoing friend" who loved to travel and dance.

Sharpe's family said he grew up in Westminster and had called Boulder home for 40 years. He worked in the construction industry and championed many causes over his lifetime, the obituary said. Sharpe's family said they were "grateful for the outpouring of support" as they cope with the loss.

The family has asked that anyone wishing to make donations in Sharpe's memory do so through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

