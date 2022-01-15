Boulder County was approved to use cell phone alert system in 2019, but never finished setting it up

To alert people about the Marshall Fire, the county relied on a system that requires anyone with a cell phone to opt in to receive alerts.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As the flames of the Marshall Fire began to engulf her neighborhood, Tawnya Somauroo couldn't believe she didn't get a warning.

"The thing I just couldn't believe is that we were on our own, and we never got any kind of alert at all from emergency services," she said.

Somauroo is one of many people who have told 9NEWS they didn't get an emergency alert to evacuate.

"I've gotten other alerts for other emergencies on my phone, so I just assumed this would be like all the others," Somauroo said.

Boulder County had the ability to implement a more widespread, location-based emergency notification system for nearly two and a half years before the Marshall Fire, but it never got established.

Instead, the county relied on a system that requires anyone with a cell phone to opt in to receive alerts.

A lot of people affected by the fire have asked why Boulder County didn't use a cell phone emergency alert similar to the kind used for Amber Alerts.

Those alerts are sent through a system called Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS. This system, established by FEMA, allows local first responders to geo-target cell phones in a specific area and send them messages with the alert siren.

Emergency management organizations have to apply to FEMA to use the system. Boulder County was approved to use IPAWS in August 2019, but hasn't been able to get it up and running.

A series of disasters

Mike Chard, director of the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, said other disasters got in the way. First, there was the beginning of the COVID pandemic in early 2020. Then, in June 2020, a cyberattack on the city of Lafayette.

The emergency operations center was stood up in the fall of 2020 to manage a COVID outbreak at CU. Then the Calwood and Lefthand Canyon fires burned in October.

In early 2021, the county was focused on vaccine distribution, followed by the shooting at the Boulder King Soopers.

Chard also said the entire emergency operations center had to be retooled to work in a virtual environment because of COVID.

"You will not find a county along the Front Range or the State of Colorado that has had to deal with as many disasters over this period than Boulder," Chard wrote in an email. "Furthermore, as cited earlier, imagine having to re-design an EOC, develop new capabilities, build new alert and warning systems for flash flooding, and conduct capability training at the same time while developing and implementing an entirely new alert and warning system. To be where we are quite frankly is remarkable."

Chard said the county has planned a final training and orientation for the new system on March 3. The goal is to have it ready to roll in April.

It's too late for the Marshall Fire, but Somauroo hopes the new attention will help get more people prepared.

"This to me was a very close call for a lot of people that I love in my neighborhood," she said. "I just want us all to get out safe fast next time."

Warning sirens not used

Boulder County had another evacuation tool that went unused during the fire. The outdoor warning sirens set up all over the county were not used because the county didn't pick "wildfire" as one of the settings, according to the Office of Disaster Management.

The sirens use a tone and a recorded voice warning. The office said they can only set them to warm about six kinds of threats, and right now, they're set up for tornadoes, flooding, hazardous materials, severe weather and system tests. The sixth alert type is used to notify residents the threat is over.

The county said the sirens work best as an outdoor warning system, and may be hard to hear from indoors.

If you didn't receive an alert when you thought you should have, we want to hear from you. Send reporter Steve Staeger a note at steve@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado