Group drops effort to require Boulder County to seek new cleanup contract

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A group that filed a lawsuit over Boulder County's Marshall Fire debris removal contracting process is no longer asking a judge to direct the county to rebid the contract.

The contract, estimated to cost more than $52 million, is the focus of a lawsuit filed in February by Demanding Integrity In Government Spending (DIGS). The newly-formed nonprofit claimed Boulder County broke open meetings laws and wasn't transparent when it picked a contractor to remove debris as part of its Private Property Debris Removal program.

In early February, county commissioners selected DRC Emergency Services to clean up debris from the Dec. 30 fire.

The lawsuit asked a judge to direct the county to start the bidding process over. On Tuesday, DIGS filed a brief saying they would no longer seek such an order.

The county said this will allow them to move forward with signing the contract with DRC as early as Tuesday.

DIGS was created by former Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael Brown. Brown resigned from that role after criticism of how FEMA handled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Residents who oppose the lawsuit say that Brown has no place in filing the lawsuit, calling him an "outsider" with no connection to the fire.

DIGS said in the brief that instead of asking for a rebid, they are asking for depositions of the commissioners and evaluation committee.

"The County believes the lawsuit remains a distraction from important recovery work for the community, especially depositions of staff who should be focused on planning and implementing PPDR," the county said in a statement Wednesday. "The County continues to maintain that it complied with all applicable laws in selecting a winning bidder for the PPDR contract."

A hearing on the lawsuit is set for Friday.

