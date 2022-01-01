Boulder County to begin collecting items damaged by smoke and wind during Marshall Fire

The collection of household items damaged during the Marshall Fire is expected to last until Feb. 14.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County will begin curbside removal of household items damaged by smoke and wind during the Marshall Fire on Jan. 30.

The collection is part of Phase 2b of the Boulder County Public Works Department's debris management plan, which is expected to last until Feb. 14.

Residents with smoke and wind-damaged items can register for pickup by completing an online damage assessment form on Boulder County's website.

Volunteer organizations are available to help residents who need assistance placing their smoke and wind damaged items for curbside pickup. Anyone who needs help should email Boulder County at ROE@bouldercounty.org or call the debris hotline at 303-214-2303.

