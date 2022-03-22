County approves contract for Marshall Fire debris cleanup

It's not yet clear when the work will start. Once underway, the cleanup is expected to last about four months.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County can now proceed with its Marshall Fire debris removal program, after county commissioners approved a contract and intergovernmental agreement Tuesday.

The commissioners approved a $60 million contract with DRC Emergency Services, who will be responsible for completing debris removal work for the more than 800 property owners who have opted into the program in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

It's not yet clear exactly when the work will start. A Boulder County Public Works spokesperson said the start date should be determined before an online community meeting set for 6 p.m. March 29. Details of that meeting are still being finalized, and will be provided later this week.

The county said property owners may see arborists, inspectors and other staff marking items on properties in anticipation of cleanup. This prep work is expected to take one to two weeks before work with heavy equipment begins on individual properties. The county said once underway, the debris removal program is expected to last about four months.

The contracting process was put on hold after a lawsuit filed in February by Demanding Integrity In Government Spending (DIGS). The newly-formed nonprofit claimed Boulder County broke open meetings laws and wasn't transparent when it picked a contractor to remove debris.

The lawsuit originally asked a judge to order the county to restart the bidding process. Last week, DIGS filed a brief saying it would no longer make such a request. That development, along with a judge's ruling Friday, cleared the way for the county to sign the contract with DRC.