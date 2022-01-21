County ending DAC services as efforts shift to long-term recovery from the Marshall Fire

Some state and federal services will be still be available at the site in Lafayette for those affected by the Marshall Fire.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — This weekend the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) in Lafayette will close to in-person services as the county's response to the Marshall Fire shifts to longer-term recovery efforts.

The fire which started on Dec. 30 is the most destructive in state history. More than 1,000 residential structures were destroyed and many other homes and businesses were damaged when the fire moved swiftly through neighborhoods in the Louisville and Superior area as it was driven by extreme winds.

In-person services from the county at the center located at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette will cease at 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. Those who have been displaced or otherwise impacted by the Marshall Fire will still be able to get assistance and information online at www.boco.org/MarshallFire.

Additional targeted outreach and support will occur for community members who need help with recovery, according to the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Some agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and multiple state agencies will continue to operate in the south half of the building. Hours will remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.

Individuals can apply for assistance with FEMA as well as get updates on their individual case status and provide documents to assist their application.

SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to answer questions, explain application processes, help businesses and individuals apply for low-interest disaster loans, and close their approved disaster loans.

Since opening four days after the Marshall Fire, on Jan. 3, the DAC has helped well over 2,000 households with more than $5 million in direct financial assistance and over $30 million in disaster loans while helping them navigate claims filing, cleanup and debris removal, mental health services, and other immediate needs.

“We are deeply moved by the collaboration we have seen here at the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center,” said Boulder County Housing and Human Services Interim Co-Director Paul Jannatpour. “Teams of people from every one of these organizations have poured heart and soul into responding to our community following the devastation of the Marshall Fire, and while we have a long way to go in recovery, we have a strong foundation from which to begin that work. Our focus will continue to be on helping our neighbors through this unbelievably difficult time.”

As Boulder County’s collaborative efforts transition to longer-term recovery, additional resources will become available to the community, including a new round of financial assistance on Jan. 20 from Community Foundation Boulder County for those who suffered work or wage disruption from the Marshall Fire.

Boulder County urges anyone who has been impacted by the Marshall Fire to continue to register their recovery needs by visiting www.boco.org/MarshallFire and filling out the online form at www.boco.org/MarshallFireAssistance.

Financial help is available, as is assistance with debris removal and cleanup, rebuilding, and other services.

Additional community meetings are also being scheduled to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire connect with resources and information. These opportunities will also continue to be listed at www.boco.org/MarshallFire.

