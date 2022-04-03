Boulder distillery creates special whiskey to benefit Marshall Fire victims

Boulder Spirits and firefighters who fought the Marshall Fire have teamed up to create a special batch of whiskey. The proceeds will benefit victims of the fire.

BOULDER, Colo. — Local distillery Boulder Spirits is teaming up with Boulder County firefighters who helped fight the Marshall Fire to raise money for people who lost their homes two months ago.

A few weeks ago, the groups selected a limited-edition batch of the distillery's American Single Malt Whiskey. They chose some of the oldest whiskey there.

Friday, Boulder Spirits and local firefighters spent the afternoon bottling and labeling as they prepare to sell it to raise money.

"To be able to have their help... they helped us select the whiskey, they helped us bottle the whiskey. And that's absolutely amazing,” said Boulder Spirits Marketing Director Ryan Negley.

Negley said the best way to make an impact in the county was with their whiskey. But, he said he knew they had to personalize it for Marshall Fire victims.

"This whiskey we're really, really proud of this whiskey," he said. "As you can tell, even on the commemorative shirt, it's bottled at 54.2% or 108.4 proof. That's for the 1,084 homes destroyed in the fire. Everything about this whiskey really does have a little bit of a touch, a little bit more of a meaningful impact than just selling some whiskey to raise some bucks.

They will only be selling a total of 500 individually-numbered bottles.

"So right now, just in my hand, I've got bottle 314 that's out of 500," Negley said. "We're never going to reproduce this whiskey.”

Each bottle costs $125 and will come with a t-shirt, sticker and complimentary whiskey samples. There is a limit of two bottles per person.

The goal is to raise $45,000 which will go to Community Foundation Boulder County and the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Pre-sale starts online next Thursday. The big release party is Saturday, March 12 at Boulder Spirits.