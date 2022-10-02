Burned lots for sale in Superior and Louisville

Jenner Eiss, a real estate agent, said there's a lot of interest, but buyers are concerned about the debris cleanup timeline, and who pays for it.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Sagamore neighborhood in Superior has always been a desirable spot to buy a home.

Jenner Eiss, a real estate agent with Compass in Boulder, said that desirability isn't gone -- even though there are no homes to buy, just burned lots.

"I was one of the first lots to list that had been burned down," she said, standing in the driveway of 161 Mohawk Circle in Superior.

The lot backs up to open space with a view of the mountains.



"It's a little heartbreaking because one of our jobs is to prepare properties to look their best, and prepare them for sale," she said. "And in this situation, it is what it is. There's no staging or prepping it. So really what we're focusing on is the location and the view."

She listed the lot at $450,000, which is a similar price to four other burned lots also listed in Sagamore by owners looking to put this part of life behind them.



"It's been a little over a month, and I'm sure to them it feels like an eternity," Eiss said. "And so our role really is to try to facilitate that for the people that want to move on and start fresh."

Eiss said she's had offers from buyers, but they are contingent on a timeline for debris removal, which doesn't exist yet.

"Right now my job mostly is to try to stay on top of the cleanup effort, because that's been the biggest hurdle, is new buyers want these lots, but without having any sort of insight into when the cleanup will happen, and how it's going to get paid for and what that looks like," she said. "That's been the biggest stumbling block."

Boulder County has started removing debris blocking right of ways, like cars, but they say on the debris removal website that "exact timing of clean-up of individual properties will be determined by the contractors retained to complete the work, but we are hopeful this effort will be underway in February."

"It's just hurry up and wait," Eiss said. "But it will happen. We will get there. We will rebuild here."

