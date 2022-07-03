Colorado Chuck E. Cheese to reopen after wildfire

A Superior family that lost its home in the Marshall Fire will be the first to play in a new game room.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Boulder County Chuck E. Cheese is reopening for the first time since closing Dec. 30 during the Marshall Fire.

The family entertainment venue will hold a grand reopening event Thursday at 305 Marshall Road in Superior.

Chuck E. Cheese said the Superior location has been temporarily closed in the four months since the devastating wildfire while it underwent complete renovations.

The newly remodeled Superior location has 15 new games, an expanded menu, interactive dance floor, large format video wall and a fresh contemporary look, according to a news release.

Chuck E. Cheese will will hold two events on Thursday, May 5 in celebration of the grand reopening.

A “First to Play” event Thursday morning will welcome the Spindle family, a Superior family that lost their home in the Marshall Fire, as first to play in the new game room. Chuck E. Cheese said it will also present a check donation of $10,000 to the Community Foundation of Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund to help support wildfire awareness.

A grand reopening event will welcome the public back with a purple carpet experience from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, with raffle prizes, free cake and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. Additionally, the first 25 families in line will enjoy free game play during the event.

