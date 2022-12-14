‘It was so intense’ | 1 year after Marshall Fire, here’s what we know from hundreds of videos recorded that day

Example video title will go here for this video

One year after the most destructive fire in Colorado history, the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team examined where the fire went, what the fire destroyed and what can be learned.

There's a lot to explore when you get to the website. Click here for a walk-through of what's you'll find and how to use it.

This is one of nearly 1,000 pieces of media that 9NEWS collected to document the Marshall Fire’s spread.

One year after the most destructive fire in state history, the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team takes a look at where it went, what it destroyed and what can be learned from the day more than a thousand homes BURNED.

Fueled by drought and hurricane-force winds, the Marshall Fire changed the way the state looks at and prepares for wildfire.

Chapter 2 : A documented disaster

The Marshall Fire wasn’t just the most destructive wildfire the state had ever seen. As thousands fled the windswept fire and embers, it quickly became Colorado’s most documented natural disaster, as well.

Cellphones, body-worn cameras and security cameras recorded the unprecedented evacuation in a dizzyingly chaotic display of improvisation and panic.

The 9NEWS ORIGINALS team spent months geolocating and timestamping hundreds of these videos to help the public better understand the precise path of the wildfire's destruction.

Use the slide bar on the map to show you, in half-hour increments, where and when witnesses recorded the fire's path. Click on a dot to play the video.

Starting with a video recorded by Jack Pommer near its origin, this collection of recordings represents a first-of-its-kind effort to tell the story of what the second-to-last day of 2021 was really like for so many people in Boulder County.

“I just felt like I needed to record it”

As Robert Gutierrez drove west on Marshall Road a few minutes before noon, he recorded the early and explosive growth of what was quickly becoming an unfightable fire.

His video, not surprisingly, is filled with curse words. At one moment, as a cloud of thick smoke surrounded his car, he screamed, “Holy f---!”

“Oh my God! Holy sh--! This is Superior right now. I can’t see sh--!”

He turned around. He still couldn’t see. “My mom is gonna be so pissed at me!”

“Yeah, I cursed a lot. I think it was just a moment of shock,” he recalled. “It was so intense.”

“I felt like it was something I’ve never seen in my life before,” he said. “I just felt like I needed to record it.”

"That fire is going to find its way in"

Gutierrez's video, along with hundreds of others cataloged by 9NEWS, highlights the moments the Marshall Fire transformed from a grass fire into something known as an urban firestorm.

“That dynamic is really different,” said Maxwell Cook, a fire researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder. “It went from consuming vegetation to consuming structures.”

“The Marshall Fire tells us we have a lot to learn and a lot to prepare for,” he added.

One of the primary factors of an urban firestorm is the spread of embers from one building to the next.

“They carry the fire. Some of them can be as big as your hand. The wind will just carry the embers for miles in a hopscotch pattern,” said Anne Cope, PhD, the chief engineer for the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS). IBHS sent a team to Boulder County to study the Marshall Fire earlier this year.

“We’ve found up to 90% of the ignitions that happen [in an urban/suburban environment] are ember-cast,” she said.

It’s why it was common to see homes burned in areas where trees and grasses survived mostly unscathed within the Marshall Fire burn zone.

Fires in urban and suburban settings tend to capitalize on the weak spots in some buildings, Cope said.

“You get one weak link and that fire is going to find its way in,” she said. Think of pine needles in a gutter, a large juniper bush right next to a large window or an attic vent that’s not covered by a screen.

Wood fences that run right up to the house, in the case of the Marshall Fire, proved to be a vulnerability as well.

Cpl. Marcelo Rainero, with the Louisville Police Department, was one of the first officers on scene when the fire erupted shortly after noon Dec. 30, 2021.

“You could see the embers flying so fast,” he said. “It was amazing how the fire spread from one spot to another.”

“I’m a combat veteran. I was in the Army, and I was in Iraq for a couple of tours," Rainero said. "There was a moment when I thought I was back in Iraq. There was a time when I thought the whole city was going to burn.”

"I just realized there was nothing I could do"

Mike Macinko said he wishes he could have recorded more.

Macinko recorded his own home burning: “I was literally able to film my house burning from 2 or 3 feet away. I was upwind of it.”

“I watched my neighbor’s house catch on fire,” he said. “I think I just realized there was nothing I could do.”

“I think every single person wishes they could go back in time and document even better,” he added.

One of his final videos shows him recording a message for his son: “I was like … I wanted him to know that I did what I could to try to save our house and there’s just sometimes when you can’t. I just wanted him to know that there’s a way to pick up the pieces and move on."

The Marshall Fire burned more than 1,000 homes and killed two people, but that day could have been worse.

Not long before Gutierrez’s hurling of expletives, Boulder firefighters found themselves battling a relatively small fire about 8 miles north of downtown Boulder.

The Middle Fork Fire, like the Marshall Fire in its infancy, was moving quickly due to the strong winds that day. Chris Rodgers captured a few pictures of it shortly before and after 11 a.m.

“I could see the smoke from Boulder,” he said. “It was very windy.”

Firefighters quickly put the fire out, but modeling done by a project scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research suggests had they not, the fire might have rivaled if not bested the Marshall Fire in terms of damage.

Janice Coen’s model shows the Middle Fork Fire could have burned into very populated areas.

“I’ve seen the model from NCAR,” Rodgers said. “It basically stated that had this fire not been caught by the firefighters … it would have headed into Longmont.”

“Even all the way to I-25,” he added. “Things could have been different in this area for sure.”

