Concert featuring Nathaniel Rateliff to benefit Marshall Fire victims

Gov. Polis and the Colorado singer/songwriter will announce details about the concert during a noon news conference on Tuesday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis and Denver singer/songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff are expected to announce a virtual benefit concert to help raise money for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

Additional details about the concert will be announced during a 12 p.m. news conference from the Governor's Office at the Colorado State Capitol.

Also slated to speak at the briefing:

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains Chairman Emeritus Chuck Morris

Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The Marshall Fire broke out Dec. 30 and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

