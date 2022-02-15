Garden & Home Show donating to Marshall Fire horticulture relief

"It just hurt in your soul to watch that happen. We have friends, we have exhibitors who lost their homes, and so it touches everybody," Jim Fricke said.

DENVER — The Marshall Fire not only destroyed hundreds of homes, but also burned landscape and greenery that beautified Louisville and Superior. This week, the Colorado Garden & Home Show hopes to help restore that scenery.

"It just hurt in your soul to watch that happen. We have friends, we have exhibitors who lost their homes, and so it touches everybody," Jim Fricke, the executive director of the Colorado Garden Foundation, said.

"So for us it was a no-brainer to say, 'OK, what do we need to do and how do we help?' because we have a responsibility just like everyone else to chip in," he said.

All week, money raised from ticket sales at the Garden & Home Show will go to city parks departments to support horticulture relief efforts in Louisville and Superior.

It's an effort to help the areas that burned and make them bloom.

"By going through [the Parks Departments], we don’t necessarily help individual homeowners," Fricke said. "We help communities, and by working with the city and the Parks Department, we can accomplish what we want to accomplish and things that are part of our mission as a nonprofit organization."

"We're all homeowners," he said. "We all know it could have been us, and so we all care about them and we're all worried about them and we all want to help them. It just makes sense. It’s just something we should do."

The Garden & Home Show runs through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

The admission revenue collected through Friday will go toward the Marshall Fire relief efforts. Admission during the week is buy one, get one free.

