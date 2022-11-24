Volunteers make handmade ornaments for Marshall Fire families

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Volunteers made handmade Christmas ornaments for families impacted by the Marshall Fire.
A Facebook group called "Operation Christmas Ornaments From Near And Far" had people from all over the United States and even Japan make ornaments for people who lost their homes in the December 2021 fire.
Organizer Carol Burton said she received more than 7,200 ornaments to help families rebuild their holiday decoration collections after losing everything in the fire.
The ornaments will be distributed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 13370 Lowell Boulevard in Broomfield. Burton said Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf will also be there for the kids.
