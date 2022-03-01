Judge dismisses lawsuit over Marshall Fire debris removal program

County leaders and the contractor will provide more information about the program at a meeting Tuesday evening.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over Boulder County's Marshall Fire debris removal program, saying the group that brought the suit has no standing to file its claims.

The lawsuit was filed in February by Demanding Integrity In Government Spending (DIGS). The newly-formed nonprofit claimed Boulder County broke open meetings laws and wasn't transparent when it picked a contractor to remove debris as part of its Private Property Debris Removal program.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday, finding that DIGS had no standing to file its claims because it had no connection to Boulder County.

The lawsuit had originally asked a judge to direct the county to rebid the debris removal contract. Earlier this month, DIGS said it would no longer ask for such an order. That move cleared the county to approve the contract with DRC Emergency Services, which it did on March 22.

DRC will be responsible for completing debris removal work for the more than 800 property owners who have opted into the program in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

It's not yet clear exactly when the work will start. During an online meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Boulder County and DRC will present more information about the program, including the schedule, advance preparatory work, property owner notification, costs, what is and what isn’t included in the program, and more.

Property owners can register for the meeting by visiting www.BoCo.org/Debris-Meeting-March29.

