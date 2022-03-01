Louisville council discusses building codes for Marshall Fire survivors

Some people who lost homes in the Marshall Fire are concerned new codes will make rebuilding more expensive.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Louisville City Council will discuss building code requirements for rebuilding after the Marshall Fire.

According to the meeting agenda, the city is seeking city council direction on maintaining existing codes, repealing existing codes or amending or modifying existing codes as they relate to rebuilding properties that were damaged or destroyed in the Marshall Fire.

The council will hear public comment during the meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The council will hear public comment during the meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m.

In mid-October, the city council adopted an ordinance that included the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). The code requires new buildings to be built with certain standards, which include electric vehicle charging stations and the ability to support solar panels. The goal was to make homes greener.

Some people who lost homes in the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30 are concerned these codes will make rebuilding more expensive, when many are already severely underinsured.

There's a lot of confusion about how much it will cost to meet these rules.

During a city council meeting on Feb. 1, a consultant that worked with two local home builders said an analysis concluded homeowners would pay a minimum of $20,000 more to build a home under the 2021 code over the 2018 code.

But one person whose home was destroyed in the fire told 9NEWS builders are giving her quotes that are much higher than that. She thinks it will cost her around $100,000 to meet the 2021 code.

Meanwhile, the state said the additional costs to meet the energy code will be less than $5,000.

The neighboring town of Superior, where 378 homes were destroyed, has exempted its residents from stricter building codes.

Superior's town board unanimously adopted the 2021 building codes at a meeting Monday night, but allowed those who lost homes in the fire to opt out if they rebuild, following the building code in place at the time of the fire instead, Mayor Clint Folsom said.

The Superior board also backed giving fire victims a rebate on the town's sales tax on their building materials and part of their building permit fee, Folsom said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

