Man's home destroyed, business damaged in Marshall Fire

People who lost homes or businesses in the fire can apply for loans through the Small Business Administration.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A clipboard with a checklist from the day Wayne's Smoke Shack in Superior was last open, still sits in the back kitchen of the nearly nine-year-old restaurant.

"We were very fortunate that only we've got a few holes burned in our roof," owner Wayne Shelnutt said. "But unfortunately, the amount of smoke damage that we got being a restaurant is going to keep us shut down for the indefinite future."

The Marshall Fire and its impacts caused smoke damage to the Texas-style barbecue restaurant, flooding in the kitchen, damage to the restaurant's main smokers, and holes in the roof.

"We're going to have to remove a few walls and replace a few walls, unfortunately, due to the flooding from the holes in the roof," he said.

The building itself was spared. Pictures of Austin and Lockhart, Texas still sit on the wall near the entry. Tables still sit with chairs on top.

A best-case scenario, Shelnutt said, is they could reopen in five to six months.

"Worst case scenario, within a year. But as of this time, it's just really too early to tell with the extent of our damage, unfortunately," he said.

Losing more than just a business

Near the plaza in Superior where Wayne's Smoke Shack sits, is the neighborhood where Shelnutt rented a home with his wife Samantha and their daughter.

Their home burned down in the Marshall Fire, along with their neighbors'.

“Right before COVID hit, I was actually in the process of opening a second restaurant that was gonna be 'Wayne’s Taco Shack,'" Wayne said as he examined what was left of the home. “So as you can see the mass pile of wreckage, there is essentially an entire second restaurant that was stored in my garage."

"I’ve got full smokers in there, couple two-door, single-door reach-ins, refrigerators, hot water heaters," he said. "Almost all the equipment I needed to start another restaurant, unfortunately, went down in the blaze there.”

Shelnutt also points out the remaining burned pieces of the bedframe that belonged to his 5-year-old daughter.

Thankfully, Shelnutt and his family found a home to rent in Arvada, but juggling the business, rebuilding and buying back everything they lost is only the beginning of their list.

“It was quite a tragic event seeing our nursery and all the Christmas gifts, everything we had just got for our baby that was coming here the first week of March. To have that happen at around that time was especially traumatic," he said.

He said their new baby girl, expected in March, is giving his family optimism and hope.

“As terrible as this looks, we really do have so much hope for the future. The future is bright for our family, with a new one on the way. We have so much excitement and positivity behind that," he said. “And just, you know, the thought of getting the community back where it once was, it really is a hopeful thing that the community is rallying behind."]

Help for families that lost homes and businesses

People who lost their place of work due to the Marshall Fire can access funds for their lost wages through the Community Foundation Boulder County, and get financial assistance through FEMA.

But there's also a loan program through the Small Business Administration, which as of Wednesday has approved more than $53.4 million to homeowners and renters.

Of the 590 applications received, 312 have been approved as of Wednesday.

For businesses, which have their own loan application process, out of 113 applications, just eight have been approved.

Rick Tillery, a spokesperson for the Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, said the amount of time it takes to approve the loans can vary.

"Depending on what kind of paperwork is needed with that business," he said. "We really can't give a specific timeframe on each individual business, because it's really difficult to know what's needed from our loan officers as they process those applications."

In the case of Shelnutt and his family, he said they're going to wait on applying for the loans until they know how much the insurance won't cover.

Tillery said people in Shelnutt's situation can apply for a homeowner/renter loan for the property contents of up to $40,000 for what insurance doesn't cover. They can also apply for a business loan for any impact their business sustained. That includes any equipment and vehicles they had, or economic injury they suffered because of the disaster.

"We want to make sure that everybody is taken care of," Tillery said.

Although it's a loan, and needs to be paid back, Tillery said the interest rate could be as low as 1.438%.

"It operates like a construction loan. So you're not given a big chunk of money all at one time and have to manage that. We work with your insurance company and with the contractor to disperse money as it's needed to the contractor to help with the rebuilding of the structure," Tillery said.

According to SBA, the deadline for Physical Disaster Loans is March 1. For Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which are for businesses and nonprofits that have suffered a loss of income due to the disaster, applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 30.

People can still get in-person assistance, as of Thursday, from the SBA and FEMA at the Disaster Recovery Center at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette. Residents and business owners can also apply online.

