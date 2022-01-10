Marshall Fire labeled a billion-dollar disaster by NOAA

It's Colorado's 57th billion-dollar disaster since 1980.

COLORADO, USA — It's the kind of streak Colorado doesn't want to be on.

For the 14th straight year, Colorado felt the wrath of a billion-dollar weather disaster.

This year's? Coming in at the very last minute - the Marshall Fire.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its annual list of billion dollar disasters today.

It includes the Marshall Fire as a big chunk of a larger Western wildfires disaster.

According to NOAA, Western wildfires in 2021 - including the Marshall Fire - all together led to more than $10 billion worth of damage.

The Marshall Fire burned more than 1,000 structures and damaged more than 100 others as it burned through parts of Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County on Dec. 30.

We still don't know the total cost, but the Marshall Fire is a near-lock to go down as Colorado's costliest wildfire on record.

We know the cost of destroyed homes in Boulder County is estimated to be over $500 million alone.

NOAA releases this list of billion dollar disasters every year. It's how they track the worst of the climate-related disasters in the U.S.

The Marshall Fire is the 57th event in Colorado to make the list, which goes back to 1980 and is adjusted for current-day dollars.

Most of those are hailstorms, tornadoes or big flood events - like the ones in 2013.