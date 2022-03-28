More than $38M was donated to Marshall Fire victims. Here's where the money's going.

Community Foundation Boulder County already distributed more than $8 million of the donated funds to affected families in Louisville and Superior.

BOULDER, Colo. — Out of $38.3 million donated to the primary nonprofit helping victims of the Marshall Fire, $20 million has been allocated for rebuilding efforts.

Community Foundation Boulder County hosted a town hall Monday night to outline where money has gone, as well as their community panel's plans for the remaining money.

The group already distributed more than $8 million of the donated funds to families living in Louisville and Superior, where the fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in late December. Of that, the majority went toward helping renters and homeowners living in affected households:

$5.5 million: Direct financial assistance to households whose properties were damaged or destroyed (renters and homeowners; citizens and people who are undocumented)

$1.5 million: Direct financial assistance to workers who lost wages or livelihood equipment (excluding computers)

$500,000: Direct assistance for mobile or manufactured homes with confirmed wind damage within the wildfire straight-line winds major disaster declaration approved in Boulder County

$265,000: To ensure adequate mental health advocates at the most fire-affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District

$250,000: To Boulder Jewish Family Services to provide crisis counseling, in individual and group settings

$150,000: To United Policyholders for insurance policy navigation

The foundation estimates 90% of affected households have received funding.

As for the millions assigned to rebuilding, the foundation told community members these will be the "least restrictive" funds they receive in that way, meaning the foundation will not be prescriptive on how people rebuild. People who choose not to rebuild, however, do not have access to those funds.

The Community Foundation said the nonprofit will pay builders directly to comply with the fiduciary duty to ensure donations are used for the intended purpose.

The foundation has considered offering money to people who opt to rebuild outside of the area, but that's not the case as of now.

Overall, the remaining funds will meet a variety of needs:

$20 million: Rebuilding efforts

$2.5 million: Support basic unmet needs

$2 million: Debris removal (specifically supporting those who are uninsured or underinsured)

$1 million: Assist with smoke and ash remediation

$1 million: Support the establishment of recovery navigation

$750,000: Mental health support

$750,000: Support nonprofits assisting with disaster response

$500,000: Social infrastructure/community resiliency through programs like Marshall Together or Superior Rising

These projects total $28.5 million, meaning the group has about $2 million left to allocate.

Community Foundation said gifts from them and other charitable organizations do not prompt a tax liability, unlike money received in other ways, like through GoFundMe.

The Community Foundation is asking the Coloradans impacted by the Marshall Fire to participate in a survey to gather information about their resources and needs. People can apply for funds currently available here.

Questions about these funds can be sent to info@commfound.org.