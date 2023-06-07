Marshall Fire investigation results being announced Thursday

The Marshall Fire, which erupted late the morning of Dec. 30, 2021, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed two people.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder County investigators will announce the outcome of the investigation into the cause and origin of the 2021 Marshall Fire on Thursday.

The Marshall Fire erupted late the morning of Dec. 30, 2021, and raced across Boulder County, fed by hurricane-force winds. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the fire, and two people were also killed.

>Video above from May 25: Nearly 17 months after devastating Marshall Fire, investigation into cause remains ongoing.

The news conference with Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson and District Attorney Michael Dougherty is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

In late December, Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle, in his last weeks in office, said that the investigation was almost complete. While he confirmed earlier reporting by 9Wants to Know showing there were multiple ignition points, he would not shed light on where the investigation was focused or whether anyone could face criminal charges.

Five months later, his successor, Curtis Johnson, declined an interview request from 9Wants to Know to discuss the status of the still-ongoing investigation. His spokeswoman said the office would be issuing an update “soon.”

Among the possible ignition points are a fire on property owned by a religious group and a smoldering underground coal mine fire that’s been burning for more than 150 years.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.