Prosecutors tell company to stop 'misleading' ads soliciting Marshall Fire victims to join lawsuit

The cease and desist letter said the district attorney's office in Boulder wants to prevent consumers from being misled.

DENVER — Prosecutors have issued a cease and desist order to a company seeking to enlist Marshall Fire victims for a lawsuit against Boulder County and the City of Boulder, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The order from District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who covers Boulder County, said Professional Forest Management made misleading claims in violation of Colorado's Consumer Protection Act.

Specifically, Professional Forest Management is accused of "engaging in … unfair, unconscionable, deceptive, deliberately misleading, false or fraudulent" acts or practices.

According to its website, Professional Forest Management, out of Pueblo, is a group of "expert consultants and expert witnesses" on wildfire impacts. They also provide plans and project management for forestry projects.

Advertisements, as well as the company website, show Professional Forest Management has claimed that an underground coal seam fire was the cause of the Marshall Fire and that Boulder County and the City of Boulder were legally liable.

As previously reported, a long-simmering underground coal seam fire is one potential cause of the Marshall Fire, but that remains under investigation. The cease and desist order said the coal fire hasn't been pinpointed as the cause and that government agencies are likely immune from the suit.

A violation of the Consumer Protection Act could warrant fines up to $50,000, the order said.

Frank Carroll, a principal at Professional Forest Management, told 9Wants to Know he will comply with the order to cease those advertisements.