Next phase of Marshall Fire cleanup on hold due to lawsuit

A newly-formed nonprofit is suing the county, claiming it broke open meetings laws and wasn't transparent when it picked a contractor to remove debris.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County says the next phase of cleanup after the Marshall Fire is on hold because of a lawsuit.

A newly-formed nonprofit is suing the county, claiming it broke open meetings laws and wasn't transparent when it picked a contractor to remove debris as part of its Private Property Debris Removal program.

The nonprofit Demanding Integrity in Government Spending was created by former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Michael Brown. Brown resigned from that role after criticism of how FEMA handled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The lawsuit claims the county improperly met behind closed doors to pick out the contractor to handle Marshall Fire cleanup. It also claims FEMA could decline to reimburse cleanup costs if the contractor selection process wasn't fair.

The county claims the way they picked out the contractor is common practice.

Boulder County originally said debris removal would start March 1. Last week, the public works department said the contractor would start cleaning out burned lots on March 7.

Now, the county says, that work may not start until mid to late March.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.