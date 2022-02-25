Musicians hope to raise $1M for Marshall Fire victims

DENVER — Since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, people have been donating to a fund to help the victims.
The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has already raised more than $26 million.
The organizer of an online concert set for Monday, Feb. 28 is hoping to add $1 million more.
The Marshall Fire Benefit Concert will feature artists like The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews, Big Head Todd, Ryan Tedder of One Republic, String Cheese Incident and more.
Musician and activist Michael Franti came up with the idea and called his friend Chuck Morris of AEG Presents.
"It was so easy," said Morris. "You know, the music community, god bless them, man. They love to help when things get bad."
RELATED: Nathaniel Rateliff, Amos Lee, Steve Miller to play benefit concert for Marshall Fire victims
Morris is no stranger to benefit concerts. He's produced dozens of them, but he said this is his first one online.
He said they've already raised $400,000 and he's hoping to sell a lot more tickets over the weekend and on Monday.
"They say it's all last minute because there's no rush to get a ticket and it's only $10 dollars," said Morris. "You only get one song from each artist, but it's going to be terrific and every penny is going to rebuild the one thousand houses that were destroyed. Every penny."
For the updated Marshall Fire Benefit Concert lineup and to get a link for the concert, which is Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., click here.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.