Musicians hope to raise $1M for Marshall Fire victims

More than 25 artists will perform Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in a virtual concert. It's a who's who of big-name musicians.

DENVER — Since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, people have been donating to a fund to help the victims.

The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has already raised more than $26 million.

The organizer of an online concert set for Monday, Feb. 28 is hoping to add $1 million more.

The Marshall Fire Benefit Concert will feature artists like The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews, Big Head Todd, Ryan Tedder of One Republic, String Cheese Incident and more.

Musician and activist Michael Franti came up with the idea and called his friend Chuck Morris of AEG Presents.

"It was so easy," said Morris. "You know, the music community, god bless them, man. They love to help when things get bad."

Morris is no stranger to benefit concerts. He's produced dozens of them, but he said this is his first one online.

He said they've already raised $400,000 and he's hoping to sell a lot more tickets over the weekend and on Monday.

"They say it's all last minute because there's no rush to get a ticket and it's only $10 dollars," said Morris. "You only get one song from each artist, but it's going to be terrific and every penny is going to rebuild the one thousand houses that were destroyed. Every penny."

For the updated Marshall Fire Benefit Concert lineup and to get a link for the concert, which is Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., click here.

phase 2 announced !



Ben Rector, Gregory Alan Isakov, Kitchen Dwellers, Mihali of Twiddle, Raquel Garcia, Vinyl Kings & more join us for a special evening February 28th with 100% of proceeds benefitting those impacted by the Marshall Fires.



sign up now at https://t.co/opa20cWpp6 pic.twitter.com/AxdmNefpDo — AEGPresentsRM (@AEGPresentsRM) February 21, 2022

