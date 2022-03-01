Boulder County releases which neighborhoods get debris removal priority

The county shared more details Friday on how the cleanup from the Marshall Fire will work.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County on Friday released the schedule for debris removal from the Marshall Fire and which neighborhoods will be prioritized in the program that is expected to last about four months.

Heavy equipment is expected to be deployed in mid-April to the first neighborhoods scheduled for cleanup: Eldorado in Louisville, Sagamore and Original Town in Superior, and Marshall in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a news release.

In total, 30 crews will work on debris removal. Fifteen of those will start in Superior, nine in Louisville and six in Boulder County.

As work gets underway, an online map will be developed to track the progress, though that map is not yet available, the release says.

Each jurisdiction prioritized the schedule for their own neighborhoods. Those jurisdictions are divided into what the county called "runways."

There are 48 runways in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. Each runway includes a list of streets within a specific area.

A cleanup crew will be assigned to each runway and will remain there until all addresses within that runway are cleared, the release says.

In the coming weeks, Boulder County will contact participating property owners by email to verify information and get final authorizations, the county said.

This will be property owners' opportunity to tell the county what they do and don't want removed, including driveways, patios, landscaping and sidewalks.

A project team will notify the property owner 24 to 48 hours before starting debris removal, the county said. At that time, the owner will be able to request a walkthrough to discuss the work planned for the site.

Property owners can still opt-in to the program but need to contact the county before cleanup is completed on all properties in their neighborhood or runway, the release says.

Property owners who originally opted-in but now want to opt-out should also contact the county as soon as possible but have until the day that work is scheduled to begin on their property.

The county also provides a webpage for Frequently Asked Questions here.

