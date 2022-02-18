Boulder County prepares to start debris removal process

The extended deadline ends at midnight to sign up for the county's coordinated program which hopes to start March 1.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — After nearly seven weeks of hoping to find anything recoverable in the ruins of their home in Louisville, Anna and Mirza Peljto are facing reality.

"Unfortunately, there's no more sifting going on," Mirza said. "I've spent probably one full week working in the pit."

Now, Anna and Mirza have accepted the fact that it is now time to let go of the idea to find something to salvage after the Marshall Fire ripped through more than 1,000 homes in southern Boulder County on Dec. 30.

"The next major step is to take care of debris removal so that we can start making plans to rebuild," Anna said.

They are trying to figure out how to get their property ready for a rebuild.

"It's been complicated. We're trying to understand the county and FEMA process that they're putting together. What our insurance may cover or not cover," Anna said.

Fire victims have a choice of signing up for debris removal services coordinated by Boulder County or hire a private contractor themselves.

"I think a lot of people in our community, just had sort of, I think it's a tough choice to make in which way you will go," Mirza said.

Boulder County extended a previous deadline to sign up to midnight on Feb. 18, but a spokesperson with Boulder County Public Works said the county is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on a plan and may extend the deadline.

"I was very anxious because we actually opted in," Mirza said.

But, Mirza and Anna said too many questions popped up and decided to use their insurance money to hire a private contractor to have more control of when things happen.

"Be very clear about when things are going to be completed, who's going to do it," Mirza said.

Anna said she feels relieved.

"Knowing that it's off our plates, we don't have to wonder and worry about it anymore, that peace of mind is extremely valuable to us right now," Anna said.

The Peljtos do hope the county executes a clean-up program that works.

"I hope for the sake of all of our neighbors that they do because not everybody has a choice in this process," Anna said.

Currently, Boulder County said it hopes to start the debris removal process on March 1. The plan would be to start in all county jurisdictions at the same time.

Anna and Mirza know the process will be long, but they say this process has to start somewhere.

"I've definitely accepted that the losses and ready to let go and I think that'll be an exciting day for us to get this toxic debris off our property and take the next step forward," Anna said.